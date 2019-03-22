|
|
|
Gina R. (Perry) Holbrook
Funeral Services will be held Friday, (TODAY) March 22nd., at 11:00 a.m., at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville with Pastor Mike Harmon officiating, interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Friends may call Friday morning from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Gina to the Juvenile Diabetes Association. Condolences can be shared with the family online at: www.paqueletfalk.com
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory, 330-875-2811
Serving Ohio Families Since 1867
Published in The Repository on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More