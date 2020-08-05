Ginger Brooks
left this Earth to be with her Lord and Savior August 1, 2020. She was born June 6, 1947. She was a Christian and lifelong parishioner of Canton Baptist Temple. She was a graduate of Louisville High School and a Vietnam War widow.
She raised four sons: Richard, Eddie, Ron and Jack. Ginger was a very compassionate person and gave all that she could to those in need. She is survived by her four sons, three daughters-in-law; nine grandchildren; and close friend, Bob Koch. She will be deeply missed.
Funeral services will be private for the family. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com
to send condolences.
Reed Funeral Home,
330-477-6721