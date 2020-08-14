Ginnie A. Davidson



Age 96, of North Canton, died Wednesday in the House of Loreto following a period of declining health. Born in Massillon, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Bertha (Hartman) Shattuck and had lived in the Stark County area all of her life. She was a 1942 graduate of Massillon Washington High School and attended the University of Cincinnati Conservatory of Music. In 1947 she married George M. Davidson, Jr and they were married 67 years. Ginnie was a wonderful wife and mother and had a gift for hospitality. She cooked delicious family dinners that her grandchildren soon dubbed "1-800- plumb me up". She was a woman of faith who loved the Lord and was very active in Calvary Presbyterian Church as she and George both served as Sunday school teachers for many years. They later became members of Christ Presbyterian Church where they formed many close friendships especially with their Agape Bible Study.



She was a founding member and past president of P.E.O. Chapter CX, past president of Canton Junior Women's Club, past president of Timken Mercy Service League, member of Stark County Lawyers Wives Club and Oakwood Country Club. Ginnie was an avid tennis player well into her 70's, a bridge player and active in garden clubs.



She is survived by her daughters, Ann Davidson Pohl of Sarasota, Fla, Beth Davidson of Canton; grandchildren, Erin Sullivan, Lauren "Betsy" Davidson, Alix (Mario) Guzman, Michael Davidson Pohl; great-grandchildren, Camila Maria Guzman and Mario Rhodes. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, George M. Davidson Jr, who died in 2014; three brothers and one sister.



Services will be this Saturday, Aug. 15, at Compassion Church, 1920 Schneider Street N.E Canton. Visitation with family at 10 and Celebration of Life at 11. Masks and social distancing appreciated. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to P.E.O. Sisterhood Chapter CX, c/o Sally King, 602 Meyerson Ave S.E., Canton, 44707. The Wackerly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Private entombment will be in North Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum. For those unable to attend services you may register on line at our: "On Line Registry Page" www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com



