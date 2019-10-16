|
|
Giovonni M. Atkins Jr.
gained his wings and reunited with our heavenly father on October 9, 2019. Giovonni was a beloved son of Devine Hubbard and Giovonni M. Atkins Sr; grandson of Demetria Hubbard and Jermaine Kay; great-grandson of Regina Anderson, Larry Hubbard Sr; great-great grandson of Lorreta Barrino; nephew of Ovrande Hubbard and AuVeonna Gardner, Ashley Hubbard, Larry Hubbard and Lucretia Juma. Giovonni will be missed by four generations of family on his mother's side along with his father's family and many others. Heaven has gained a beautiful beloved baby boy.
Memorial services will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Abundance of God Christian Church, 1013 Walnut St. Canton, OH 44709. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the family. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Oct. 16, 2019