GIRLIE M. HALL
Girlie M. Hall

age 81, passed away on July 26, 2020. She was born on August 18, 1938 to the late Betha and Louise Shipp.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, William Hall; six brothers; and a grandson. She is survived by Tonia (Rick) Bell, Brigit Shipp, Troy (LaTonya) McIntyre, William (Kathy) Hall.

Calling hours, with social distancing guidelines in place, will take place on Monday, August 2, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., at Pentecostal Temple C.O.I.G.C, located at 718 Henrietta Ave., Canton, OH 44704; with a service to follow. For those wishing to share their condolences, please visit:

www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
