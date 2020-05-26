Giulia (Capuano) Campitell
1935 - 2020
Giulia (Capuano) Campitelli

Age 85 of Canton, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 15, 2020. She was born in Fontana Liri, Italy on January 23, 1935 to the late Carmen and Vittoria Capuano. She married in 1959, then emigrated and settled in Canton, Ohio in 1960. She raised three daughters with her husband Eduardo. Giulia was a member of Little Flower Catholic Church where she volunteered and was part of the Garden Club. She enjoyed knitting, as well as especially loved cooking big family meals and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eduardo Campitelli; four brothers, Guittano, Luciano, Caspar, and Giovanni Capuano; and sister, Antoinette Capuano. Giulia is survived by her daughters, Louisa (Denis) Wolowiecki of Scottsdale Ariz., Vickie (Anthony) Davide of Massillon, and Doris (Rick) Nunley of North Canton. She is also survived by thirteen grandchildren who loved and adored her; sister, Giuseppina Oniti of Brazil; and brother, Nino Pabani of Italy.

Family and friends will be received at the Rossi Family Funeral Home on Thursday May 28th from 6 to 8 p.m. There will be a 30 person limit in the building at a time; social distancing will be observed, and masks are encouraged but not required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday May 29th at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com

Published in The Repository on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Rossi Funeral Home
MAY
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Rossi Funeral Home
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
