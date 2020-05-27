Giulia (Capuano)CampitelliFamily and friends will be received at the Rossi Family Funeral Home on Thursday May 28th from 6 to 8 p.m. There will be a 30 person limit in the building at a time; social distancing will be observed, and masks are encouraged but not required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday May 29th at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.(ROSSI-330-492-5830)