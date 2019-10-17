Home

Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Gladys Eileen Farley


1927 - 2019
Gladys Eileen Farley Obituary
Gladys Eileen Farley

The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton Ohio 44720 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with services to follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Robert Moffitt officiating. Entombment will follow in North Lawn Cemetery. Donations can be made to the Canton Calvary Mission at www.cantoncalvarymisson.net Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Oct. 17, 2019
