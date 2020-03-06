Home

Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
330-488-0222
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
GLADYS M. BELLAMY


1920 - 2020
GLADYS M. BELLAMY Obituary
Gladys M. Bellamy

Age 99, of East Canton, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Community Care Center, Alliance. She was born May 25, 1920 in Canton, to the late Glen and Bernice (Hawk) Hartline. Gladys was a 1938 graduate of Minerva High School. She was formerly employed by Ohio Bell, Brown and Hawk Hardware in Waynesburg and served as an Avon Representative. She was a member of Wildwood Chapel Church and the former Mapleton Homemakers. Gladys enjoyed painting, sewing and helping her husband on the family farm.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Stewart G. Bellamy in 2006; her daughter-in-law, Mary Ann Bellamy; two sisters, Venone Borland and Ruth Cooper. Gladys is survived by two sons and daughter-in-law, Richard "Gayle" Bellamy, Jim and Sandy Bellamy; two grandchildren, Vicki (Bill) Lloyd and Steve (Chris) Bellamy; five great-grandchildren: Jacob, Joseph, Matthew, Aaron and Maegan Bellamy.

Funeral services will be Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton with Pastor Tim Prince officiating. Burial will be in Mapleton Cemetery. Friends and family will be received on hour before services on Saturday (10-11 a.m.). Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at: www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Sanders, 330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on Mar. 6, 2020
