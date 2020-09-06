Gladys Ruth DeOrio (Evans)
95, passed away peacefully after a long and courageous fight of a lot of everything on August 27, 2020. Gladys was born on May 13, 1925 and was the last surviving member of the Helen Winkhart and Edward Evans family on the family farm in East Canton. The family moved to Canton when Mom was six during the depression and life was hard. She liked school and was taught to sew by her grandmother which she put to good use during her lifetime. As our family grew she stayed home to care for her children. When she decided to go to work she found her dream job as a Bridal Consultant and then worked at A&D Foodarama.
She met the love of her life, Joe, when she was 16 and as she said often he changed her world and they were married 56 years at the time of his death. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joe; sons, Brian, Kim, and Michael; siblings, Jan, Libby, Beverly, Eddie, and David; and granddaughter, Lia. Gladys is survived by her daughter, Cheryl; son, Joe (Bernie); grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Joe, Christopher (Krissy), Brianna, Brian (Jamey), Leah, Addison, and Zoey, Andy (Lori), Kelli and Steve; and many family and friends. To Dr. Richard Cooper and Aultman Angels Homecare Palative and Hospice thank you for your love and care. To nurses, Julie, Tammy, Carole, Carla and Laura you are amazing. Thanks to social worker Sarah, Chaplin Kathleen, Margaret and so many to name we could not have made it without you. And many awesome thanks to Sussane who also became a friend who brought us eggs and named one of her chickens Gladys- but Gladys turned out to be a Rooster named Gladys and that should bring a smile to everyone's face.
Graveside Service will be held at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens (Frank Rd.) on September 12, 2020, Saturday at 10:00 a.m. with Chaplain Kathleen Krause officiating. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
