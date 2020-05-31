Glen A. Forneyage 99, of Lakeland, Florida, passed away May 22, 2020. He was born April 11, 1921 in North Canton, Ohio to Paul B. Forney and Eva Braucher. He was raised by his step-father, Harrison Cline. As a boy, Glen was a Boy Scout for many years and maintained those values his entire life. He graduated in 1939 from No-Ca-Hi (North Canton High School) where he met the love of his life, Verla Kandel. Glen was a long-time member of Zion United Church of Christ in North Canton. He was a Volunteer fireman for 35 years, 17 of those years he served as chief, and was responsible for the building of the current North Canton fire station. In 1966, Glen saved the life of an unresponsive baby while fighting a fire at Trott's Bakery. He was a past president of the Stark County Fireman's Association and spent many hours teaching fire fighting classes. Glen was a tool and die maker at the Hoover Co. for 43 years, retiring in 1984, and served in World War II as a Staff Sgt. in the Army Air Corp., stationed in the jungle of New Guinea for almost four years.Glen and Verla were married 72 years. The two of them took many trips together, camping all over the United States as well as visiting Australia and Europe. They were charter members of Avion Palms Retirement Park in Bowling Green, Florida, where they wintered for many years. In 2012 they moved permanently to the Bartow, Florida area to live with their son, Dennis and daughter-in-law, Cindy. Glen is predeceased by his wife, Verla; son, Dennis Forney; brother, Dwight Forney; sister, Emma Jean Cline; parents and step father. Survived by his son, William Forney; daughter, Barbara Reikowsky (Fred); daughter-in-law, Cindy Stawicki (Marty), eight grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, four great great grandchildren; and loving nieces and nephews. Glen will be remembered for his amazing memory and the many stories he often told of his time in the war, with the Hoover Co., and the fire department. He was a wonderful dad and grandpa and finished well with a love of the Lord, and an attitude of gratefulness and contentment. The family wishes to thank the staff of Hawthorne Inn of Lakeland, Florida for their outstanding care of Glen and Verla, and Cindy Stawicki, who was a faithful, loving, and selfless caregiver to both Glen and Verla.Calling hours respecting social distancing rules will be held Wednesday from 10-10:30 a.m. at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON Chapel. Service at the funeral home will be private for the family. Public graveside service will be held Wednesday at 11:15 a.m., at Sunset Hills Burial Park on Everhard Rd., North Canton, Ohio. Pastor Eli Klingensmith will officiate. The family requests no flowers. Memorial donations may be made to Zion United Church of Christ, 415 S. Main St., North Canton, Ohio 44720."A good name is better than precious ointment; and the day of death than the day of one's birth." Ecc. 7:1Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721