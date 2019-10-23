|
Glen D. Tissot "Together Again"
84, of Massillon, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Glen was born on October 31, 1934 in Massillon, the son of the late Arthur and Florence (Roush) Tissot. He was a lifelong resident of Massillon and a graduate of Washington High School. Glen was a United States Army veteran. Glen retired from Central States Can Company and started Tissot Excavating and Navarre Road Storage. He loved spending time with his family, working and chatting. Glen was a member of St. John Lutheran Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Jean Tissot in 2013; his infant brother; and his sister, Norma Hammer. He is survived by his children and their spouses, Vickie (Bob) Schaer, G. Michael (Vicki) Tissot, and Scott (Connie) Tissot; grandchildren, Kylie (Justin) Shackle, Chelsie (Jon) Barner, Brock (Macey) Tissot, Scottie, Kelsie, and Alivia (fiancée, Johnnie Speicher) ; great- grandchildren, Emery Shackle and Stella Barner; numerous nieces and nephews, and brothers and sisters-in-laws.
A Celebration of Glen's life will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 11 am at St. John Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at Brookfield Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Paquelet Funeral Home on Monday from 4- 8 p.m. and on Tuesday from 10 – 11 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. John Lutheran Church or a . He will truly be missed by all.
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
(330) 833-3222
Published in The Repository on Oct. 23, 2019