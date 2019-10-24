Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Glen Tissot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glen D. Tissot


1934 - 2019
Send Flowers
Glen D. Tissot Obituary
Glen D. Tissot

A Celebration of Glen's life will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 11 am at St. John Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at Brookfield Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Paquelet Funeral Home on Monday from 4- 8 p.m. and on Tuesday from 10 – 11 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. John Lutheran Church or a . He will truly be missed by all.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

(330) 833-3222
Published in The Repository on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.