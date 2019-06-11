Home

Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
330-488-0222
GLEN E. BECHTEL

GLEN E. BECHTEL Obituary
Glen E. Bechtel

Age 92, went home to be with the Lord on Friday June 7, 2019. He was born October 18, 1926 in Canton to the late Lester and Stella (Snyder) Bechtel. Glen was a U.S. Army World War II Veteran and a graduate of East Canton High School. He retired from The Timken Roller Bearing Company after 38 years of service. He was a member of Canton Baptist Temple where he was active with Forever Young. Founding member of Grace Brethren Church, Minerva, and founding member of Habitat for Humanity in Minerva. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dorothy A. Bechtel in 2012; two sons, Robert and Fred Bechtel.

Glen is survived by four children: Donald (Donna) Bechtel, Sally (William) Hoy, Peggy Toth and Howard Bechtel; 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Opal Seefong and Dora Ellen Schilperoort.

Funeral services will be Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton with Jake Tovissi officiating. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Louisville. Friends and family will be received Wednesday 6-8 p.m. and one hour before services on Thursday (12-1 p.m.). In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity, Haven of Rest Ministries or the Canton Baptist Temple Mission Fund. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at:

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Sanders, 330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on June 11, 2019
