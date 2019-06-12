|
Glen E. Bechtel
Funeral services will be Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton with Jake Tovissi officiating. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Louisville.
Friends and family will be received (Tonight) Wednesday 6-8 p.m., and one hour before services on Thursday (12-1 p.m.). In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity, Haven of Rest Ministries or the Canton Baptist Temple Mission Fund. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at:
www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Sanders, 330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on June 12, 2019