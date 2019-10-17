|
Glen J.K. Derheimer
age 29, of Canton passed away Monday October 14, 2019. He was born January 10, 1990 in Elmendorf, Alaska to Dennis E. and Lorraine M. (La Palme) Derheimer. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and was a skilled tattoo artist.
Glen is preceded in death by his grandparents, Glen and Sandra Derheimer. He is survived by his daughter, Ella Derheimer; father, Denny Derheimer (Kathi Dunn); mother, Lorraine La Palme; three sisters, Debra, Trisha and Tessa Derheimer; one niece, one nephew, several aunts, uncles and many cousins.
There will be a private family service only. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at
www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 17, 2019