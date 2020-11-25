1/1
Glenda F. Webster
1953 - 2020
Glenda F. Webster

67, of Akron passed away November 18, 2020 at home following a short illness. She was born September 25, 1953 in Malvern, Ohio, the daughter of Glenn and Esther (Kerr) Webster. Raised in Canton, she attended McKinley and St. Thomas Aquinas High Schools. Glenda was a roller skating champion, avid gardener, Cleveland sports fan, and compassionate mother and grandmother. Glenda was the first home health aide hired by Visiting Angels and worked there 20+ years. She was a dedicated and caring private duty aide to many residents of Akron. She will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by parents Glenn and Esther Webster and sister Deborah Fagley. She is survived by daughter Stacie Avlar; son Derrick Webster; grandchildren Brandon, Brandi, Brianna, Brookelynn, Natalie, and Justin; great grandson Matthew; Robert Stall, who was cared for by Glenda for 20 years; sister Diane Penix; brothers Rickey and Daniel Webster, all of Canton; and faithful companion Duke. Special thanks to Bonnie and Chris Tokarcik, Donna Sparling, and to Summa Hospice.

Per Glenda's request. a private memorial service for family will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Derrick Webster 390 Fulmer Ave Akron, OH 44313. Adams Mason 330-535-9186

Published in The Repository on Nov. 25, 2020.
