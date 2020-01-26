|
|
Glenda Fay (Lewis) Miller
age 85 of East Canton, Ohio passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 19. 2020 at Aultman Woodlawn Compassionate Care Center following a lengthy illness. She was born in Canton to the late Catharine A. (Lewis) Young (nee Myers) and LeRoy H. Lewis. Glenda was a lifelong resident of Canton and retired from the Timken Company after 23 years of service.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Mark R. Miller; one grandchild; sister, Marlene Arthurs; and former husband, Robert Miller. She leaves behind her dear friend and partner, Shelia Murphy; three children, Scott L. (Elaine) Miller of Parma, Ohio, Catharine M. Ferritto of Columbus, Ohio, and Cameron C. (Greg Welty) Miller of North Canton, Ohio; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff at Aultman Woodlawn Compassionate Care Center and Aultman Woodlawn Rehabilitation Center for their care and support.
Memorial contributions may be made in Glenda's name to the Stark County Humane Society, Aultman Compassionate Care Center, or a . Per Glenda's wishes, there will be no services and cremation arrangements are entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 26, 2020