Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral & Crematory Service
Glenda I. Kelly

Glenda I. Kelly Obituary
Glenda I. Kelly

Glenda I. Kelly, age 76, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Altercare of Alliance. She was born Oct. 1, 1943, in Navarre, Ohio to Orlo and Lucille (Walter) Maurer. Glenda attended Navarre Schools and worked as a secretary at General electric. She enjoyed playing the organ and clarinet. She was a good cook and loved cooking meals for her family and friends and especially loved spending time with her many nieces, nephews and grandchildren. She and her husband took in a few stray cats and dogs over their 32 years of marriage.

Survivors include her husband, Dallas Kelly; step sons, Steven (Nancy) Kelly, Dallas L. (Mary) Kelly and Michael (Colleen) Kelly; brother, Gerald (Sherry) Maurer; nieces, Dawn Clark, Sara Traynor and Kimra Traynor; and nephews, Eric Traynor and Charles (Judy) Maurer and Edward (Joanne) Maurer. In addition to her parents, Glenda was preceded in death by her sister, Sara Traynor and brother-in-law, Michael.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Grow officiating. Friends may call from 2-4 p.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to 70 W. Streetsboro St. Suite 201, Hudson, OH 44236. Arrangements are by Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home, 75 S. Union Ave., Alliance, OH 44601. Friends may register online at www.ctcfuneral.com.

Published in The Repository on Mar. 10, 2020
