Glenda I. Kelly
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Grow officiating. Friends may call from 2-4 p.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to 70 W. Streetsboro St. Suite 201, Hudson, OH 44236. Arrangements are by Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home, 75 S. Union Ave.,
Alliance, OH 44601. Friends may register online at www.ctcfuneral.com.
Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home,
330-823-1050
Published in The Repository on Mar. 11, 2020