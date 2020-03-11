Home

Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral & Crematory Service
75 S Union Ave
Alliance, OH 44601
(330) 823-1050
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral & Crematory Service
75 S Union Ave
Alliance, OH 44601
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
4:00 PM
Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral & Crematory Service
75 S Union Ave
Alliance, OH 44601
Glenda I. Kelly

Glenda I. Kelly Obituary
Glenda I. Kelly

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Grow officiating. Friends may call from 2-4 p.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to 70 W. Streetsboro St. Suite 201, Hudson, OH 44236.

Alliance, OH 44601. Friends may register online at www.ctcfuneral.com.

Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home,

330-823-1050
Published in The Repository on Mar. 11, 2020
