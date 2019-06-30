Home

Glenda J. Eldreth

Glenda J. Eldreth Obituary
Glenda J. Eldreth

age 74 of North Canton, Ohio passed away on Wednesday June 26, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Garden City, Kan., on Nov. 26, 1944 to the late Clarence and Marie (McClurkin) Bayless. She will be remembered for her kindness to others and her incredible perseverance.

In addition to her parents, Glenda is preceded in death by her brother, Gene Bayless and sister Edna Bayless. She is survived by her sons, Richard, Raymond (Oksana), Randall (Susie) Eldreth; grandchildren, Michelle, Michael, Matthew, and Jenny.

There are no calling hours or services planned. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton

330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on June 30, 2019
