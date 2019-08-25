|
|
Glenda J. "Jeanie" Myers
age 78 of Canton, OH passed away peacefully at The Canton Christian Home on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 following a brief illness. She was born on September 5, 1940 in Terra Alta, WV to the late Arthur L. Sr. and Mary A. (Messenger) Pritt. Jeanie was a 1958 graduate of Timken High School where she founded and became the first national president of the Pat Boone Fan Club. She started her professional career at Drs. Cain & Cain in 1959. Jeanie worked until recently in the dental office of Robert Ripich D.D.S., where she regarded her patients as extended members of her family. She was also a former treasurer of the Buckeye Corvette Club.
Jeanie is survived by her son, L. Todd (Melissa Heltzel) Myers of Los Angeles, CA; her brother, Arthur L. (Melinda) Pritt Jr. of Canton; and her many nieces and nephews.
There are no calling hours or services planned. Donations may be made in Jeanie's memory to (262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105). Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Home North Canton 330-452-4041
Published in The Repository on Aug. 25, 2019