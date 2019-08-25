Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Resources
More Obituaries for GLENDA MYERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GLENDA J. "JEANIE" MYERS


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GLENDA J. "JEANIE" MYERS Obituary
Glenda J. "Jeanie" Myers

age 78 of Canton, OH passed away peacefully at The Canton Christian Home on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 following a brief illness. She was born on September 5, 1940 in Terra Alta, WV to the late Arthur L. Sr. and Mary A. (Messenger) Pritt. Jeanie was a 1958 graduate of Timken High School where she founded and became the first national president of the Pat Boone Fan Club. She started her professional career at Drs. Cain & Cain in 1959. Jeanie worked until recently in the dental office of Robert Ripich D.D.S., where she regarded her patients as extended members of her family. She was also a former treasurer of the Buckeye Corvette Club.

Jeanie is survived by her son, L. Todd (Melissa Heltzel) Myers of Los Angeles, CA; her brother, Arthur L. (Melinda) Pritt Jr. of Canton; and her many nieces and nephews.

There are no calling hours or services planned. Donations may be made in Jeanie's memory to (262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105). Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Home North Canton 330-452-4041
Published in The Repository on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GLENDA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now