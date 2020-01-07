Home

Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
Glenda L. Lung

age 96, of Canton, passed away Sunday Jan. 5, 2020 in her home. She was born Friday Oct. 13, 1923 in Bowerston, Ohio to the late Wilbur and Ethel P. (Timmerman) Booth. Glenda was a 1941 graduate of McKinley High School. She retired from Canton Local Schools in 1985 with 16 years of service. She was a member of St. Mary's/St. Benedict Parish, Canton South AARP, Spring Valley Women's Golf League, Mayfield Center and formerly the Canton Township Fire Department auxiliary.

Glenda is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond C. Lung in 1992 to whom she was married 50 years; one son, Ronald Lung in 1985; one brother, Kenneth Booth; one sister, Helen Henry. She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Pat and Larry Sparks; daughter-in-law, Barbara Lung; five grandchildren, Robert (Pam) Lung, Rhonda (Scott) Laird, Stephen Sparks, Brian (Claudine) Sparks and Michael Sparks; ten great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins; long time good friend, Larry Doepker.

Funeral services will be Friday Jan. 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home with Deacon Randy Smith officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Friends and family will be received Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.

Published in The Repository on Jan. 7, 2020
