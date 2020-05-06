Glenn A. Albrecht
81, of Jackson Township, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020. Glenn was born on December 28, 1938 in Massillon the son of the late Earl and Dorothy (Mauger) Albrecht. He was a lifelong resident of the area and a 1956 graduate of Washington High School. Glenn was a very skilled and gifted master mechanic. He retired as a crane operator for the Operator Engineers Union after 52 years of service. He enjoyed traveling with his motor home and spent lots of time fishing and boating in Michigan as well. He will be remembered for always being ready to lend a helping hand to any friend or family member. He loved pets, but he was especially fond of his canine companion Hope. Glenn was also a former member of Faith Lutheran Church.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Albrecht and sister, Patricia Boylan. He is survived by his children & their spouses, Bonnie (Danny) Ridenour, Brenda (Mark) Eglington, Douglas Albrecht, Tina (Jeff) Zanolli, and Kenneth Albrecht; grandchildren, Christopher (Mel) Hummel, Ryan Chovan, and Olivia, Nikolette, and Jaclyn Zanolli; three great grandchildren; brother & sister-in-law, Donald (Barbara) Albrecht; and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be drive-by calling hours at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Thursday, May 7, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. When pulling in the funeral home parking lot our staff will instruct you what to do. Private graveside service will be held at a later date. Messages of comfort and support may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com.
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
(330) 833-3222
Published in The Repository on May 6, 2020.