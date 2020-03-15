|
|
Glenn A. Brenner
Age 83, passed away March 12, 2020, working on his tree farm.
Survived by his wife of 62 years, Delma (Meadows) Brenner; son, Steven Brenner; daughters, Terri (Bill) Vasilatos, Lori (Randy) Balsley; and grandchildren: Tony (Sylvia) Balsley, Ali (Tanner) Adair, Stephanie (Matt) Gerber, Sami (Joe) Kaloger, and Michael Vasilatos; sisters, Shirley Edwards and Wanda (Chuck) Loveless. Glenn enjoyed working with his hands and being outdoors. He always wanted to die working on his farm.
In keeping with his wishes, Glenn will be cremated, and a small private ceremony will be held at a later date.
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 15, 2020