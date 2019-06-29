The Repository Obituaries
|
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
330-833-4839
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Massillon Baptist Temple
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Massillon Baptist Temple
Glenn A. May


1937 - 2019
Glenn A. May Obituary
Glenn A. May "Together Again"

age 81, of Massillon went home to be with the LORD on June 27, 2019. He was born on Dec. 14, 1937 in Canton; a son to the late George and Verda May. He married Charlotte Smith on April 10, 1964 and they shared 51 years together until her passing. Glenn retired from Apple Creek Development Center.

Glenn is survived by his sons, Scott A. (Leisa) May and Greg D. (Carrie) May; grandchildren, Jason Sigala, Nicole Sigala, Zachary May, Amanda Minnick, Ryan May and Daniel May; and great-grandchildren, Jack Irvin Minnick, Cassidy Raye, Jack Louis and Aiden Seth.

A Celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Noon at the Massillon Baptist Temple, with Pastor Cecil Thayer will be officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be at Sunset Hills Burial Park. Donations in Glenn's memory can be made to . Messages of support and condolence may be made at www.paquelet.com

Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home

330-833-4839
Published in The Repository on June 29, 2019
