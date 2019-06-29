Glenn A. May "Together Again"



age 81, of Massillon went home to be with the LORD on June 27, 2019. He was born on Dec. 14, 1937 in Canton; a son to the late George and Verda May. He married Charlotte Smith on April 10, 1964 and they shared 51 years together until her passing. Glenn retired from Apple Creek Development Center.



Glenn is survived by his sons, Scott A. (Leisa) May and Greg D. (Carrie) May; grandchildren, Jason Sigala, Nicole Sigala, Zachary May, Amanda Minnick, Ryan May and Daniel May; and great-grandchildren, Jack Irvin Minnick, Cassidy Raye, Jack Louis and Aiden Seth.



A Celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Noon at the Massillon Baptist Temple, with Pastor Cecil Thayer will be officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be at Sunset Hills Burial Park. Donations in Glenn's memory can be made to . Messages of support and condolence may be made at www.paquelet.com



Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home



330-833-4839 Published in The Repository on June 29, 2019