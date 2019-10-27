|
Glenn A. "Jack" Miller
73, of Brewster, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Born in East Liverpool on June 26, 1946; and graduated from Oak Glen High School in Chester, WV. He enlisted in the US Army in 1965 and served in Vietnam from 1965-1966 in the 11th Transportation Group Ground Support as an Airplane and Fixed Wing Repairman. He worked for the Ashland Oil Refinery for 31 years and for Marathon Petroleum for eight years. He was preceded in death by his father, Cecil Miller; mother, Irene Miller Elser; step-father, Herman Elser; sisters, Margie and Marilyn; and a brother, Dale.
Jack is survived by his wife of 53 years, Barbara Miller; a sister, Patsy Wagster; sons, Jeff Miller (Becky Berkley), Michael (Lona Rush) Miller and Scott Miller, all of Canton; his granddaughters, Mikaila, Carrie, Kaitlynn, Destyne and Hunter; grandsons, Dakota and Logan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 2nd., from 4-6 PM at the Brewster Moose, 149 S. Wabash Avenue, Brewster, OH 44613.
Spidell - Brewster
330-767-3737
www.spidellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Oct. 27, 2019