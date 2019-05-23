Glenn A. Yoder



96, passed away on May 21, 2019, following an extended illness. He was born in Berlin on October 15, 1922 to Finley and Inez (Shilling) Yoder. A graduate of Washington High School, Glenn was a veteran of the United States Army and retired from the United States Postal Service. He was a member of St. Jacob Lutheran Church and Clinton Lodge, 47, and was active in many of the dependent bodies. He was known for his outgoing nature and never meeting a stranger.



He is survived by his wife, Delores M. (Hamel) Yoder, whom he married on March 22, 1947; daughter, Connie (Frank) Clark; granddaughter, Stacy (Charles) Hilterbrand; great-grandson, Andreas Hilterbrand; and a sister, Ruth Haeunstein. In addition to his parents, Glenn was preceded in death by his son, Gary A.



Yoder; sister, Mary; and brother, Arlan.



A private graveside service will be held at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.arnoldlynch.com Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jacob Lutheran Church, 8697 Mudbrook St. N.W., Massillon, OH 44646



Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home



330-833-4839 Published in The Repository on May 23, 2019