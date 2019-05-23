The Repository Obituaries
GLENN A. YODER

GLENN A. YODER Obituary
Glenn A. Yoder

96, passed away on May 21, 2019, following an extended illness. He was born in Berlin on October 15, 1922 to Finley and Inez (Shilling) Yoder. A graduate of Washington High School, Glenn was a veteran of the United States Army and retired from the United States Postal Service. He was a member of St. Jacob Lutheran Church and Clinton Lodge, 47, and was active in many of the dependent bodies. He was known for his outgoing nature and never meeting a stranger.

He is survived by his wife, Delores M. (Hamel) Yoder, whom he married on March 22, 1947; daughter, Connie (Frank) Clark; granddaughter, Stacy (Charles) Hilterbrand; great-grandson, Andreas Hilterbrand; and a sister, Ruth Haeunstein. In addition to his parents, Glenn was preceded in death by his son, Gary A.

Yoder; sister, Mary; and brother, Arlan.

A private graveside service will be held at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.arnoldlynch.com Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jacob Lutheran Church, 8697 Mudbrook St. N.W., Massillon, OH 44646

Published in The Repository on May 23, 2019
