Glenn D. O'ConnorAge 71 of Canton died Sunday Nov. 29, 2020 in Roselane Nursing Home following an extended illness. Born Nov. 20, 1949 in Canton, Ohio to the late Victor and Florence (Myers) O'Connor. He was a Canton area resident most of his life having also resided in New Hampshire. He was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran. Glenn retired from Shaws Supermarket in New Hampshire and had been previously employed by Ecko Products. He was a member of Northwest Church of Christ.Preceded in death by his wife, Judith O'Connor in 2004; a sister, Alice Buchanan. He is survived by a stepson and spouse, Michael and Pamela Fliger; a granddaughter, Amy (Zack) Gulinello; one sister, Lois Bowser; two brothers, Earl and Virgil O'Connor; several nieces and nephews.Services will be private with entombment in North Lawn Cemetery.