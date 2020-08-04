Glenn E. Albright
age 68, of Louisville, passed away Fri., July 31, 2020. He was born Nov. 15, 1951, in Waynesburg, OH, a son of the late John and Mary (Dickerhoof) Albright. Glenn was a 1969 graduate of Sandy Valley High School, graduated from Stark Technical College and retired from the Ohio Department of Transportation where he was a Project Inspector. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Waynesburg, F.O.E. #2374 in Louisville and F.O.E. #3228 in Sandyville and was a volunteer firefighter for the Village of Magnolia.
Preceded in death by his infant sister, Elizabeth Albright, and two brothers, Clem and Martin Albright. Survived by his wife of 46 years, Victoria Albright; one daughter and son-in-law, Roseanne and Andrew Lofland and their sons, Trystan and Trent; two brothers and sisters-in-law, George and Margaret Albright, and John and Jody Albright; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Glenn had a passion for many outdoor activities, including hunting, fishing and working in his garden. His indoor hobbies were getting some time in at Mountaineer Casino, and watching football and NASCAR races. When he wasn't doing those things, spending time with his grandsons is really what brought him the most joy.
A Memorial Mass will be conducted Fri. at 11 a.m. in St. Mary's Catholic Church in Morges with his nephew, Fr. Rick Pentello as Celebrant. Face masks will be required. The family will greet friends in the hall at St. Mary's following the service. The Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
