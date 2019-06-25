|
|
Glenn H. Brechbill
Glenn H. Brechbill, 87, of Hayesville, North Carolina died Friday, June 21, 2019 in a Gainesville, Georgia hospital. He was a native of East Canton, Ohio, but had lived in East Canton and Tallmadge, Ohio before moving to Clay County, North Carolina in 1994. Glenn was a retired mechanic with Leppo Inc. and was a sixth-generation farmer. He was a member of Sharp Memorial United Methodist Church in Young Harris, Georgia. He was the son of the late Earl and Ruth Bosler Brechbill and the husband of the late Elma Krepps Brechbill.
Surviving are his wife, Jayne Cooley Robertiello Brechbill; two daughters, Susie Brechbill of Hayesville and Patsy Brechbill of Akron, Ohio; a son, Billy Brechbill and wife, Robyn of Hayesville; two step-daughters, Donna McAllister and husband, Jamie and Ann Marie Robertiello Enriquez both of Savannah, Georgia; two sisters, Shirley Baad of Plantation Key, Florida and Jean Shoemaker of Cleveland, Ohio; a brother, Harold "Bud" Brechbill of East Canton, Ohio; three grandchildren, one step-grandson and two great grandsons.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 in the Sharp Memorial United Methodist Church in Young Harris, Georgia, with Rev. Stephen Soulen officiating. The inurnment will be in Oak Forest United Methodist Church Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of: Glenn H. Brechbill to: Oak Forest United Methodist Church Building Fund, 990 Oak Forest Rd./P.O. Box 152, Hayesville, NC 28904 or to: Sharp Memorial United Methodist Church Pastorial Discretionary Fund, 1114 Main Street/P.O. Box 66, Young Harris, GA 30582. Ivie Funeral Home, Hayesville in charge of all arrangements. An online guest register is available at: www.iviefuneralhomeinc.com
Ivie Funeral Home, Inc., 828-389-8113
Published in The Repository on June 25, 2019