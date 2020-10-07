1/1
Glenn H. Martin
Glenn H. Martin

age 97 of Canton, passed away on Tuesday, September 22nd at the Ohio Veterans' Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Born in Hector, MN to the late David and Loretta (Zimmerman) Martin, he was preceded in death by his wife Catherine "Kate" (Spataro) Martin. Glenn was a member of St. Anthony/All Saints Catholic Parish and a World War II veteran serving in the Merchant Marines. He was a retired millwright who worked for Weyerhaeuser for many years, and traveled the world extensively working on oil rigs - making friends wherever he went - before finally settling down with Kate in Canton.

Glenn is survived by his daughters Glenda, Lorie, and Merry, by his nephew Steven and by his brother Roger.

A Mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 9th at 10:00am at St. Anthony/All Saints Catholic Parish, with Rev. Fr. Tom Kraszewski celebrant. Inurnment will be at Calvary Cemetery immediately following the Mass.

Rossi, 330-492-5830

Published in The Repository on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Anthony/All Saints Catholic Parish
OCT
9
Inurnment
Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Rossi Funeral Home
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
