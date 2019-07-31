Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GLENN ANDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GLENN L. ANDERSON Jr.


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GLENN L. ANDERSON Jr. Obituary
Glenn L. Anderson, Jr.

age 64, of Canton, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 after a tragic incident. He was born January 7, 1955 in Canton, Ohio. Glenn was a proud American serving his country in the U.S Marines and U.S. Army Reserves in Desert Storm. He was kind hearted and very giving and will be dearly missed. He was preceded in death by his father, Glenn Anderson, Sr., and brother-in-law, Charles Holder.

Glenn is survived by his mother, Anna Anderson; brother, Keith Anderson of California; and sister, Christine Holder; nieces, Ashley and Alyssa Holder; and many other family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. S.W., Canton, Ohio 44710 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., with a memorial service to follow at 3 p.m. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GLENN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now