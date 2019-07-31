|
|
Glenn L. Anderson, Jr.
age 64, of Canton, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 after a tragic incident. He was born January 7, 1955 in Canton, Ohio. Glenn was a proud American serving his country in the U.S Marines and U.S. Army Reserves in Desert Storm. He was kind hearted and very giving and will be dearly missed. He was preceded in death by his father, Glenn Anderson, Sr., and brother-in-law, Charles Holder.
Glenn is survived by his mother, Anna Anderson; brother, Keith Anderson of California; and sister, Christine Holder; nieces, Ashley and Alyssa Holder; and many other family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. S.W., Canton, Ohio 44710 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., with a memorial service to follow at 3 p.m. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019