Glenn L. Hostetler
1937 - 2020
Glenn L. Hostetler

"Together Again"

Age 82, of Louisville, Ohio passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at St. Joseph Care Center following an extended illness. He was born September 26, 1937 to the late Asa and Ida (Miller) Hostetler. Glenn was a life-long dairy farmer, following in his father's footsteps. He was a member of the Beech Mennonite Church, which he attended his entire life, and the farm council 13 for nearly fifty years.

Glenn was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria; his parents, and his siblings, Herma Blosser, Marvin Hostetler, David Hostetler, Nellie Sommers, Edith Stolltzfus, Leon Hostetler and Elmo Hostetler. He is survived by his children, Renee (Bob) Hathaway, Mitch (Angie) Hostetler and Shannon (Patricia) Hostetler; eleven grandchildren, Ryan Paumier Hathaway, Chelsey Camacho, Robert and Logan Hathaway, Brandon, Joshua, Trevor and Nathan Hostetler, Jonah,Jacob and Madison Hostetler and eight great-grandchildren.

The family plans to have a private service at a later date. Online condolences may be left at

www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414

Published in The Repository on Aug. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
