age 78 of Perry Twp., passed away on Nov. 27, 2020. He was born on June 8, 1942 to the late George and Dorothy (McClain) Baxter. He was a 1960 graduate of Hubbard High School and a 1964 graduate of the Virginia Military Institute (VMI). He met Pamela S. Ferguson on a blind date set up by friends, and they married Nov. 14, 1970 - recently celebrating their 50th anniversary.
Glenn was a Sales Manager working for various local freight companies. He was a long time member of Reedurban Presbyterian Church and served as an Elder, Deacon, and was Clerk of Session for over 30 years. He enjoyed reading, history, going to the beach and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Indians. Glenn was also a collector of wooden ducks and loved lighthouses. He will forever be remembered for his sense of humor, his kind and compassionate manner, and his ability to put people at ease.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Pamela; his children, Brandy (Barry) Valentine, Christopher (Kim) Baxter and Joy Baxter; his grandchildren, Connor, Gavin, Preston, and Wyatt; his brother, George "Ron" (Lettie) Baxter; his sister, Linda (Al) Hunyadi and a host of family and friends. In addition to his parents, Glenn was preceded in death by a grandson, Ellis.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to VMI or to Reedurban Presbyterian Church. www.paquelet.com
