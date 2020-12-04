1/1
Glenn M. Baxter
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glenn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glenn M. Baxter

age 78 of Perry Twp., passed away on Nov. 27, 2020. He was born on June 8, 1942 to the late George and Dorothy (McClain) Baxter. He was a 1960 graduate of Hubbard High School and a 1964 graduate of the Virginia Military Institute (VMI). He met Pamela S. Ferguson on a blind date set up by friends, and they married Nov. 14, 1970 - recently celebrating their 50th anniversary.

Glenn was a Sales Manager working for various local freight companies. He was a long time member of Reedurban Presbyterian Church and served as an Elder, Deacon, and was Clerk of Session for over 30 years. He enjoyed reading, history, going to the beach and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Indians. Glenn was also a collector of wooden ducks and loved lighthouses. He will forever be remembered for his sense of humor, his kind and compassionate manner, and his ability to put people at ease.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Pamela; his children, Brandy (Barry) Valentine, Christopher (Kim) Baxter and Joy Baxter; his grandchildren, Connor, Gavin, Preston, and Wyatt; his brother, George "Ron" (Lettie) Baxter; his sister, Linda (Al) Hunyadi and a host of family and friends. In addition to his parents, Glenn was preceded in death by a grandson, Ellis.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to VMI or to Reedurban Presbyterian Church. www.paquelet.com.

Paquelet Funeral Home, 330-833-3222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paquelet Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved