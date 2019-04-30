|
Glenn Miller Sr. 1958-2019
Age 61, of Canton, died Sat. April, 27, 2019 in the Cleveland Clinic. He was born March 19, 1958 in Bellaire to the late Melvin and Dortha (Porter) Miller. He worked for Stark Ceramics for over 30 years. He is a member of the Village Baptist Temple in Canton.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer (Harmon) Miller; four daughters, L. Crista, Tasha, Tori and Leeah Miller all of Canton; sister, Marsha Miller of Canton; brother, Art (Connie) Miller of Navarre; five grandchildren, Devon, Gaige, Jacob, Luke and Micah. He is preceded in death by his son, Glenn Miller Jr. who died Jan. 10, 2019; three sisters, Lana Earley, Sue Miller and Diana Miller; two brothers, John and Melvin Miller.
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Pastor Phil Clayton officiating. Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery. Calling hours will be one hour prior to services from 10-11. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.
Gotschall-Hutchison
330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Apr. 30, 2019