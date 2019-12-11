|
Glenn Nolan
100, of North Canton passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Canton Christian Home. He was born January 1, 1919 in Martins Ferry, Ohio to the late Joseph and Francis Nolan. Glenn was a veteran of the U.S. Airforce. He retired from Republic Steel after 63 years of service.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter, Patricia Lackey and brother, John Nolan. Glenn is survived by his wife, Kathleen; son-in-law, Jerry Lackey and some cousins.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton, Ohio 44720 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with services to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Dec. 11, 2019