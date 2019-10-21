|
Glenn S. Wiley
78, of Waynesburg, passed away in his home Oct. 19, 2019, surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born Dec. 29, 1940 in East Springfield, Ohio, a son of the late Walter and Virginia (Ash) Wiley. He resided at Lake Mohawk for 38 years and Waynesburg since 2015. Glenn was a 1940 graduate of Springfield Local High School in Jefferson County. He retired from Heinz Foods in Massillon after 15 years of service in maintenance, previously working for Superior Brand Meats 1973-87 and Canton Drop Forge 1964-73. Glenn was a member of First Christian Church of Malvern and served as a fireman for the Amsterdam Volunteer Fire Dept.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Patricia K. "Pat" Wiley, on April 18, 2014; and a brother, William "Bill" Wiley. Glenn is survived by three daughters and one son, Rhonda and Bill Carrick, Nannette and Terry Peterson, Elizabeth and John Borsellino, and Shawn and Holly Wiley; a sister-in-law, Nancy Drabick; one brother, James and Ann Wiley; nine grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Glenn showed the value of work well done, of putting others before self, and of living a life of quiet, constant faith and service. Blacksmith, storyteller, life-long learner, Glenn loved his family enthusiastically and unconditionally. Ask about his grandchildren and be prepared to settle in for a half-hour update. "Pappy" was the consummate fan of his grandchildren, whether the event was a pre-school Grandparent day, a high school arts performance, or a college sporting event. He treasured Pat, his high school sweetheart, the love of his life.
Services will be held Wed. at 3 p.m. in First Christian Church of Malvern with Pastor Kenny Thomas officiating. Friends may call two hours prior to the service from 1-3 p.m. Interment will be in Springfield Cemetery in East Springfield, Ohio. Community Hospice in New Philadelphia was a comforting support throughout the last few months. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Glenn's memory at 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Condolences may be sent to:
Published in The Repository on Oct. 21, 2019