Age 50, of Canton, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020, in Aultman Compassionate Care. He was born November 25, 1969 in Canton, to Paul F. and Goldie (Parsons) Jeffers. Glenn was a 1988 graduate of East Canton High School and a proud member of the Patriot Guard Riders. Glenn was a self-employed truck driver for more than 20 years.
He is preceded in death by his father, Paul F. Jeffers in 2017. Glenn is survived by his mother, Goldie Jeffers; brother, Jeffery (Brenda) Jeffers; sister, Belinda Adkins (Jimi Justice); his companion, Tanya Shelley and her children, Kassidy and Austin; three nephews: Joseph, Jason and Jeffery (Shelby) Jeffers; two nieces, Courtney and Emily Workman; two great-nieces, Alivia and Addisyn; one great-nephew, Jaxon; his canine companion, Lily.
A private family graveside service will be conducted at their convenience. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at: www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
