The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for GLORIA CICCHINELLI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GLORIA A. CICCHINELLI


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GLORIA A. CICCHINELLI Obituary
Gloria A. Cicchinelli

age 92 of Massillon passed away August 6, 2019 at Aultman Hospital. She was born January 30, 1927 in Massillon to the late Anthony & Maria (LaPresto) Pizzino and lived in Massillon all of her life. She will be remembered for always putting her family first. Gloria was a devoted mother. She enjoyed music, dancing, entertaining, playing cards with her family and participated in the Evening Optimist Club with her husband. A Massillon Tiger Fan till the end. She was preceded in death by her husband Francis H. Cicchinelli Sr. and three sisters: Josephine Embid, Annette Schopp and Margaret Bozarth; and five brothers: Phillip Pizzino, Bernard Pizzino, John Pizzino, Ned Pizzino and Anthony Pizzino. Her mother & father in law: Victor and Beatrice Cicchinelli, sister in law Elizabeth Renner.

Mrs. Cicchinelli is survived by two children: Linda Jo (Thomas E.) Menches Jr. and former Massillon Mayor Francis H. (Joy) Cicchinelli Jr. Grandchildren: Thomas (Susan) Menches III, Tiffany (John) Quinn and Timothy (Sonjia) Menches. Great grandchildren: Thomas IV, Victoria, Elizabeth, T.J., Michael, Matthew and Morgan. A sister Alma Boerner and a brother in law Ric Cicchinelli. Nieces and nephews: CeCe Stephenson, Mary Jo Bourne, Tony Pizzino, late Debbie Breitenstine, Joetta Winnett, John Pizzino Jr., Roseanne Pizzino and several special nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 1 PM Saturday at St. Mary Catholic Church, Fr. Edward Gretchko will officiate. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery. Friends may call Saturday from 11 AM until 12:30 PM at the Paquelet Funeral Home.

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GLORIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now