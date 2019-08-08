|
Gloria A. Cicchinelli
age 92 of Massillon passed away August 6, 2019 at Aultman Hospital. She was born January 30, 1927 in Massillon to the late Anthony & Maria (LaPresto) Pizzino and lived in Massillon all of her life. She will be remembered for always putting her family first. Gloria was a devoted mother. She enjoyed music, dancing, entertaining, playing cards with her family and participated in the Evening Optimist Club with her husband. A Massillon Tiger Fan till the end. She was preceded in death by her husband Francis H. Cicchinelli Sr. and three sisters: Josephine Embid, Annette Schopp and Margaret Bozarth; and five brothers: Phillip Pizzino, Bernard Pizzino, John Pizzino, Ned Pizzino and Anthony Pizzino. Her mother & father in law: Victor and Beatrice Cicchinelli, sister in law Elizabeth Renner.
Mrs. Cicchinelli is survived by two children: Linda Jo (Thomas E.) Menches Jr. and former Massillon Mayor Francis H. (Joy) Cicchinelli Jr. Grandchildren: Thomas (Susan) Menches III, Tiffany (John) Quinn and Timothy (Sonjia) Menches. Great grandchildren: Thomas IV, Victoria, Elizabeth, T.J., Michael, Matthew and Morgan. A sister Alma Boerner and a brother in law Ric Cicchinelli. Nieces and nephews: CeCe Stephenson, Mary Jo Bourne, Tony Pizzino, late Debbie Breitenstine, Joetta Winnett, John Pizzino Jr., Roseanne Pizzino and several special nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 1 PM Saturday at St. Mary Catholic Church, Fr. Edward Gretchko will officiate. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery. Friends may call Saturday from 11 AM until 12:30 PM at the Paquelet Funeral Home.
Paquelet Funeral Home
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Aug. 8, 2019