Gloria A. "Dori" Hummel
1932 - 2020
Gloria A. "Dori" Hummel

Gloria A. "Dori" Hummel, age 87, formerly of Dunkirk, IN, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Swiss Village Retirement Community, Berne, IN. Born in Canton, OH on August 28, 1932, she lived with her family in Massillon, OH and then in Muncie, IN from 1977-1982. She moved to Alabama before coming to Dunkirk, IN in 1993. Gloria was a homemaker and had worked for The Hoover Company, McClain IGA, and Sallie Mae. She was a member of Dunkirk Calvary United Methodist Church, loved her family, and was very proud of her grandchildren.

Survivors include her son, Tim Hummel (wife: Lisa), Dunkirk, IN; brother, Robert "Nick" Whitmer (wife: Donna), Plymouth, IN; three grandchildren: William Cameron Hummel (wife: Julie), Florence, KY, Paige J. Hummel (husband: Anthony), Speedway, IN, and Aaron Friar (wife: Joni), Sacramento, CA; four great-grandchildren: Kate, Brooke, Jack, and Tamsen. She is preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, William Carl Hummel; daughter: Debra Friar; parents: William E. and Isabel (Barker) Whitmer, and sister, Marilyn "Mimi" Heighway.

Private graveside services will be held at North Canton Cemetery, North Canton, OH. Burial will follow. Memorials may be sent to Jay County Cancer Society, P.O. Box 614, Portland, IN 47371 or Calvary United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 233, Dunkirk, IN 47336. Condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at:

www.MeachamFuneralService.com

Meacham Funeral Service, 765-789-6122

Published in The Repository on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Meacham Funeral Service
648 W State St
Albany, IN 47320
(765) 789-6122
