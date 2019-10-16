|
|
Gloria A.
(Orlando)
Mastroianni
age 80 of North Canton, passed away Sunday afternoon. Gloria was born on August 6, 1939 in Canton to the late James and Stella (Gliatta) Orlando. She was a graduate of Canton Central Catholic High School, and later retired from Stark County Jobs and Family Services. She was a member of St. Anthony/All Saints Parish.
Gloria is survived by her daughter Dana Burgardt; two grandchildren Joshua and Rebecca Burgardt; and one sister Brenda McNutt.
Graveside services will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery. The family requests no flowers.
Rossi (330) 492-5830
www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Oct. 16, 2019