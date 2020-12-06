1/1
Gloria D. Bailey
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria D. Bailey

Age 76 of Waynesburg, Ohio passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020. She was born on October 25, 1944 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Richard and Melba (Downard) Sherrard. She had a love for animals and was known to rescue a few over time. Gloria retired from Schwebel Baking Company.

In addition to her parents, Gloria is preceded in death by her son, Daniel "Scott" Hennessey. She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Ronald L. Bailey; two sons, Michael (Tracy) Hennessey and Richard (Audrey Van Horn) Hennessey; three grandchildren, Nicholas Hennessey, Zachary Hennessey, and Colt Hennessey; and a sister, Samantha Anderson of Florida.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff and caregivers of Aultman Hospice for their care, compassion and support they have provided over the last two years. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vrabel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 5, 2020
Ron and family, I am so sorry for your loss!! Gloria was an amazing lady who I am blessed to have known!! I will cherish my memories of her and Ron and the dogs. Thinking of you all ❤
Amanda
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved