Gloria D. Bailey



Age 76 of Waynesburg, Ohio passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020. She was born on October 25, 1944 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Richard and Melba (Downard) Sherrard. She had a love for animals and was known to rescue a few over time. Gloria retired from Schwebel Baking Company.



In addition to her parents, Gloria is preceded in death by her son, Daniel "Scott" Hennessey. She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Ronald L. Bailey; two sons, Michael (Tracy) Hennessey and Richard (Audrey Van Horn) Hennessey; three grandchildren, Nicholas Hennessey, Zachary Hennessey, and Colt Hennessey; and a sister, Samantha Anderson of Florida.



A private memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff and caregivers of Aultman Hospice for their care, compassion and support they have provided over the last two years. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store