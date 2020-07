Or Copy this URL to Share

Gloria D.



Patterson



age 73, of Monroeville, Ohio, passed away on July 17, 2020 at her home in Monroeville, surrounded by her family.



Friends may call on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until time of service at 4:00 p.m. in Paquelet Funeral Home, 1100 Wales Rd. N.E., Massillon, Ohio 44646.



Elder Corey Harkless will lead the service.



