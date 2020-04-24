|
|
Gloria Dean Jackson "Deanie"
Soldier. Warrior. Ambassador. Matriarch.
Mrs. Gloria Dean "Deanie" Jackson, loving sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend and most of all a warrior for the cause of Christ; entered this earthly place February 25, 1939, and peacefully made her transition on Monday, April 20, 2020, in the comfort and care of Novant Health Medical Center in Huntersville, NC, with her son and daughter-in-law at her side.
Gloria Dean Jackson is preceded in death by her parents Moses and Nancy Jackson. Her husband, Gerald N. Jackson, Sr.; and her daughter, Karen Freeman; and daughter-in-law, Michelle Freeman. She leaves to cherish her memory, her only sister, Phyllis (Kenneth) Gilfort of Houston, TX; her children: Gerald N. (Alma) Jackson, Jr., Huntersville, N.C., Ronda (Doug) James, Houston, TX, Michael Freeman, Canton, OH, and Tracie Freeman, Houston, TX; her brother-in-law, Stanley (Arlene) Jackson; and sister-in-law, Hattie (Charles) Wells; and her son-in-law, Daniel Freeman, Sr. Her grandchildren: Daniel Freeman, Jr., Danielle Freeman, Gerald (Candace) Jackson III, Brittany James, Dionna James , Whitney (Michael) Lacey, Douglas James Jr., Michael Freeman II, Taylor Freeman, and Scottie Minor II; great-grandchildren: Jordan, MaKenzie, Taylor D., Jahkai, Hayden, Gerald IV, Jaliyah and Christian. Her nieces and nephews: Joseph Sanders, Troy Sanders, Kenesha (Kenny) Hawkins, Tonya (Phil) Martin, Stanley G. Jackson, Jr., Deneen Lewis, Tammy Wells, Rod Wells, Mike Wells; and a host of relatives and close friends. The family wants to give special thanks to all those who provided love and support to Gloria D. Jackson over the years.
Due to the current restrictions of COVID-19, a celebration of her life is planned for a later date.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 24, 2020