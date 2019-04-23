Gloria E. Allman 1926-2019



Together Again



Age 92 of Massillon and Clearwater, Fla., passed away on April 21, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 5, 1926 to the late Theodore and



Mildred Tintor Popovich in Lancaster, Pa. Gloria was a 1944 graduate of Washington High School. She married Fred Allman and they shared many years together until his passing in 1996. She enjoyed reading, shopping, movies, volunteering at St. Vincent de Paul, and visiting with friends.



She is survived by her son, Bob (Jody) Allman; her daughters, Sue (Jeff Johnson) Allman and Becky (Mark) Mehill; her grandchildren, Jason Allman, Jamie Allman, Tiffany (Rick) Markus, Drew Westover, Nate Mehill, Grant Westover and Matt Mehill; her great-grandchildren, Austin, Nevaeh, Logan, Landon, Hannah, Rylee; and her best friend, Polly Pifer, along with a host of nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to her husband and parents, Gloria was preceded in death by her daughter, Pattie Allman Kuhn; grandson, Noah Mehill; brothers, Larry and Ted Tintor and John Popovich.



A Celebration of Gloria's life will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and 1 hour prior to the service on Saturday. Donations in Gloria's memory can be made to the – Finance Dept. 30 East 33rd Street NY, NY 10016. Special Thanks to her caregivers and Crossroads Hospice. www.paquelet.com



Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory – 330-833-3222 Published in The Repository on Apr. 23, 2019