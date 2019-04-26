Home

A Celebration of Gloria's life will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and 1 hour prior to the service on Saturday. Donations in Gloria's memory can be made to the – Finance Dept. 30 East 33rd Street NY, NY 10016. www.paquelet.com

Published in The Repository on Apr. 26, 2019
