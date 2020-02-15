The Repository Obituaries
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
GLORIA E. LONG


1928 - 2020
GLORIA E. LONG Obituary
Gloria E. Long

age 91, of Massillon, Ohio, passed away on February 13, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Gloria was born on November 28, 1928 in Justus, Ohio, to Harry and Alice (Gleitsman) Evans. She graduated from Navarre High School. Gloria married her loving husband, Richard on October 21, 1950. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Massillon and was active in the Girls' Knitting Club for over 70 years. She enjoyed playing Scrabble, card games, and knitting. She loved her large family.

She is preceded by her parents, her husband on October 21, 2011; and her brother, Ronald Evans. She is survived by three daughters: Kathy McNamara of Massillon, Karen (Thomas) Clark of Green, Kelly (Alan) Climer of Massillon; two sons, Kevin (Melissa May) Long of Massillon, Kris (Jennifer) Long of Perry Township, 14 grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and one great great-grandchild.

A private service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the Meadow Winds Nursing Center and Crossroads Hospice for their care. Messages of support and condolence may be sent to the family at: www.paquelet.com

Published in The Repository on Feb. 15, 2020
