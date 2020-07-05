1/
Gloria Grace Killion
1924 - 2020
Gloria Grace Killion

Age 95, was called home to be with the Lord on July 1, 2020, following a long battle with Parkinson's disease. One of nine children, she was born in Fort Wayne, Ind., on September 23, 1924, to the late Clarence and Alma Beverforden.

Gloria is survived by her daughter, Terri (Craig) Kirkpatrick; her son, James (Becky) Killion; five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; two sisters, Jayne Beverforden and Ruth Barth; and her best friend, Sandy Ewing. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Jack Killion; her brother, Clarence Beverforden; and her sister,s Jeanette Butz, Bernice Fennig, Virginia Robbins, Florence Brubaker, and Gladys Beverforden. Gloria was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister who loved spending time with her family. In 1973 she accepted Jesus as her Savior and joined The Chapel in Akron where she served as librarian for 34 years. Her passion was helping people learn about Jesus and God's Word through the use of the library's materials and resources. "Teach me your way, O Lord…" The family wishes to express appreciation for the excellent care provided by Right At Home In-Home Care and Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care.

A private burial service will be conducted for the family by Pastor Mike Castelli at Sunset Hills Memory Garden. To share online condolences please visit

www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home

330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
