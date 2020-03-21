|
Gloria (Tuck) Hardy
was born on June 7, 1934 in Canton, Ohio. Gloria passed away on March 16, 2020 at Arbors of Deleware in Deleware, Ohio. Gloria graduated from Canton McKinley High School. Gloria has been a long time member of Mount Calvary Second Missionary Baptist Church where she was a member of the choir. Gloria worked at and retired from the Ohio Turnpike where she worked for 17 years.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, Louis Tuck and Kathleen Tuck; sister Mary Raine (Clifton); brothers, Virgil Tuck, and Vernon Tuck. Those to cherish her memory are her son, Robert C. Hardy Jr; daughter, Yulanda Hammond (Eric); grandsons, Ronnie Hammond and Robbie Hammond; sisters, Geraldine Tuck, Patricia Hicks (James); sisters-in-law, Perl Tuck, Ernestine Tuck; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, and friends.
Scripture: "I am the resurrection and the life; He that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live; and whosoever liveth and believeth in me shall never die." St. John 11: 25-26.
The family wishes to acknowledge with deep appreciation the wonderful care givers at Arbors of Deleware and Capital City Hospice for the excellent care they gave Gloria over the years. We would also like to acknowledge with deep appreciation the many other comforting messages, prayers, floral tributes, prayers and many other expressions of love and kindness from all family and friends. God Bless You!
Services will be held on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church where Rev. Dr. Eric C. Johnson will be eulogizing. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment at North Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Repository from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020